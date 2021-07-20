Hapless commuters to spend Eid in trains running behind schedule

KARACHI: Many commuters traveling on Tuesday to different parts of the country with plans to celebrate Eid al Adha with their families have been marred with delays in train schedules and might remain stranded as the Eid comes to pass, ARY News reported.

Many travelers have yet to board their trains as the railways run well behind schedule.

Despite advance bookings of the seats, the commuters are destined to miss out on their Eid prayers as trains returning from Lahore meet long delays. The commuters bemoan the negligence on part of the department.

Pakistan Express runs at least four hours behind, followed by Allama Iqbal and Karachi Express with two hours delay each.

On the other hand, the non-stop Karakoram Express will leave for its destination at least six hours after the original schedule, while Pakistan Business will go five hours behind the time.

Millat Express, too, runs three hours post roster.

READ: Peshawar-bound freight train bogie derails in Rohri, chokes track

Separately today, adding to the frustration, more than one bogie of a Peshawar-bound freight train is confirmed to have been derailed off Rohri railway line blocking the up track for the trains, ARY News cited Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Sukkur.

The incident has occurred at Rohri with Awam Express’ freight bogies, that runs between Karachi and Peshawar, and since the up-track is presently chocked, the traffic is being rerouted to down-track, DS Railways confirmed.

Earlier the sources told ARY News of the derailment of some freight train bogies near the Mando Dero area of Rohri.