Governor houses to remain open for general public on Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced to open governor houses in the four provinces for the general public on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Senator Faisal Javed via a message from his Twitter handle as he said that the measures were taken on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

اس سلسلے میں مرکزی تقریب 12 ربیع الاول کو کنونشن سینٹر اسلام آباد میں منعقد کی جائے گی- سیرت النبی ﷺ پر مبنی ڈاکومنٹری، نعتیہ اور حمدیہ کلام پیش کیے جائیں گے- وزیراعظم اس تقریب سے خطاب بھی کریں گے – #عشرہ_شان_رحمت_اللعالمین — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 16, 2021

He said that the governor houses, streets and other important places would be decorated with lights.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will be addressing a central gathering to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) at Convention Centre in Islamabad,” he said adding that documentaries and other events highlighting the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) would be presented during the event.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Speaking during the meeting, he said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in a befitting manner and the biggest ceremony of Pakistan’s history to celebrate this day will be held in Islamabad.

The prime minister further said that ceremonies will also be organized throughout the country to mark this day.