Biggest ceremony of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be held in Islamabad: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with full religious zeal and fervor, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, he said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in a befitting manner and the biggest ceremony of Pakistan’s history to celebrate this day will be held in Islamabad.

The prime minister further said that ceremonies will also be organized throughout the country to mark this day. A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister regarding preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message from his Twitter handle, said that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized almost 1500 years ago that “our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations.”

Almost 1500 years ago our Prophet PBUH emphasised that our actions on this earth must consider their impact on our future generations. So far sighted. Hazrat Ali AS emphasised the same. We Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/C9rEMxi2db — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 13, 2021



While citing an edict, he said that Hazrat Ali (RA) emphasized the same in which he said the “work for this world as if you will alive forever and work for here-after as if you will die tomorrow.”

He said that Muslims should have been the leading environmentalists caring for our future generations.

