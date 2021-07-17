Eid special train comprising 11 coaches to depart from Karachi July 19

KARACHI: The department of railways has Saturday decided to run at least two Eid special trains to cater to the commuter demands as thousands shared their grievances over lack of means to travel back to their houses, ARY News reported.

The sources inside the Pakistan Railways (PR) department confirmed there will be one Eid special train from Karachi comprising 11 bogies. The official statement says it will depart on July 19 at 1 pm.

On the other hand, the second Eid special train will run from Rawalpindi on July 24 at 11am. This too shall comprise 11 economy class coaches, the department spokesperson confirmed.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to operate 20 more flights from Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha in order to facilitate domestic travelers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PIA administration, the national flag carrier will operate 20 more domestic flights from Karachi through its Boeing-777 planes.

“14 flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad with four flights being operated on a daily basis,” they said.