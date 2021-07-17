PIA to operate 20 more domestic flights from Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to operate 20 more flights from Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha in order to facilitate domestic travelers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the PIA administration, the national flag carrier will operate 20 more domestic flights from Karachi through its Boeing-777 planes.

“14 flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad with four flights being operated on a daily basis,” they said.

The administration further shared that the PIA will operate six more flights for Lahore. The national flag carrier will also operate two special flights from Doha on July 16.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha on July 13.

According to details, the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

The national flag carrier will operate a flight to Islamabad from Paris on July 18 and another flight from Paris to Islamabad on July 17. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate these flights through a charter airline, Hi-Fly.

In addition to these chartered flights, the national airline will operate flights to and from Britain on July 22, 24, 28, and 31.