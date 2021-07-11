PIA, private airlines hike fare by over 100pc ahead of Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have hiked the fares by over 100 percent ahead of Eid ul Adha, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Sunday.

According to sources, prior to the hike, the airlines were charging Rs7,000 fare from passengers traveling between Karachi to Islamabad or Lahore.

However, they said that the fares have now been hiked by 114 percent for domestic flights.

The one-side ticket of airlines from Karachi to Lahore has been charged at Rs13,000 while Rs25,000 has been charged for flights traveling between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The hike has been witnessed nearly a month after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce its fares for domestic flights by 40 percent on June 12.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier has introduced special discounted rates for domestic flights during summer vacations.

The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares have been introduced by the national carrier for flights from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Read More: PIA reduces domestic fares for Covid-19 vaccinated citizens

The one-side fare from Karachi to Islamabad, Karachi to Lahore, and Karachi to Peshawar has been reduced to only Rs6950.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately.