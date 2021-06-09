PIA reduces domestic fares for Covid vaccinated citizens

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced a reduction in fares for senior citizens on domestic flights, ARY News reported.

The national flag carrier offered a discount for senior citizens on domestic travel up to 10 per cent.

According to PIA spokesman, senior citizens who are 50-years-old or above can avail the discount on domestic flights by showing their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA.

“PIA will be offering 10pc discount on domestic tickets by showing your NADRA vaccination certificate effective immediately,” reads the statement issued by the national flag carrier.

Read More: Govt makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for private, public sector staff

According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately.

After reaching the milestone of administering more than 10 million doses, the National Command and Operation Centre has made Covid-19 vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees.

Also Read: Umar reveals who will be administered Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan

The decision to this effect was taken at the NCOC session held in Islamabad today with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

Read More: PIA allows carrying cargo on passenger seats

“The government employees should get themselves vaccinated by June 30,” it said while sharing that the citizens would be encouraged to get vaccinated.

Comments

comments