Pakistan Railways announces schedule of special Eid trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced schedule for special Eid trains, aiming to facilitate travelers during the season, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification issued here, a total of five special trains will operate on various routes across the country.

Eid Special Train Schedule:

First Eid Special Train: Karachi to Lahore, departing on March 26

Second Eid Special Train: Quetta to Peshawar, departing on March 26 at 10:00 AM

Third Eid Special Train: Karachi to Rawalpindi, departing on March 27 at 8:00 AM

Fourth Eid Special Train: Karachi to Lahore, departing on March 27 at 8:30 AM

Fifth Eid Special Train: Karachi to Lahore, departing on March 29

The special Eid trains will comprise economy class, AC Business, and AC Standard bogies, catering to diverse traveler needs.

Earlier, the federal government announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.