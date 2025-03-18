Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025 (corresponding to 29th Ramadan 1446 A.H.), to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of the holy month.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will participate in the deliberations to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

With favorable conditions, the council anticipates no difficulties in confirming the crescent sighting, paving the way for Eid celebrations on March 31.

Earlier, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) announced Fitra amount for the year 2025 which has to be paid before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi announced the guidelines for Fitra (charity) and Fidya-e-Sawm (a compensation for missing or invalidating a fast during Ramadan).