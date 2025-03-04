Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to fall on THIS date in Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time. By sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

Mufti explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

With favorable conditions, the council anticipates no difficulties in confirming the crescent sighting, paving the way for Eid celebrations on March 31.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Fitra amount revealed by IIC

Earlier, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) announced Fitra amount for the year 2025 which has to be paid before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi announced the guidelines for Fitra (charity) and Fidya-e-Sawm (a compensation for missing or invalidating a fast during Ramadan).

CII Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said in a statement that each individual should pay at least Rs220 in Fitra this year.

The prices for Fitra are Rs1,650 for dates, Rs450 for barley, and Rs220 for wheat. The price for dried figs (Munakka) is Rs5,000, whereas the price for raisins (Kishmish) is Rs2,500.

According to the CII chairman, wealthy individuals should contribute fitrana and fidya in line with their financial capabilities.