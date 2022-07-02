Eid-ul-Azha: Pakistan Railways to run three special trains

Lahore: Pakistan Railways has announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan railways, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha.

A Railway spokesperson told that the first special train would run at 10 am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshwar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore. The second special train would run at 6:45 pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added.

The third Eid special train would run at 11:30 am on July 13 and would travel from Faisalabad to Karachi via Multan, the spokesperson added.

On Eid-ul-Fitr too, Pakistan Railways ran five special trains on to facilitate passengers travelling home to celebrate Eid from different parts of the country.

According to PR, two Eid special trains were run from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore on April 29 and 30.

