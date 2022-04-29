Eidul Fitr: Pakistan Railways releases schedule for special trains

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways announced to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate the extra passengers travelling home to celebrate Eid from different parts of the country, ARY News reported.

According to PR, two Eid special trains will run from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore on April 29 and 30.

According to the details shared by Pakistan Railways, the first special train will depart from Karachi’s City Station for Peshawar at 2.30pm on April 29.

It will pass through Karachi Cantonment Railway Station, Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot, Chanab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal, Mandi Bhahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt, Attock City and Naushera to reach Peshawar by 11pm the next evening (April 30).

The second train will depart from Karachi’s Cantonment Railway Station towards Lahore at 7.45pm on April 30. This train will include 10 economy class coaches with two air-conditioned business class coaches.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced a 30 per cent discount on train fares during three holidays of Eidul Fitr.

The Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 02 or 03.

Pakistan Railways has also announced 40 per cent reduction in fares of Sir Syed Express on Eid. The train runs from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

