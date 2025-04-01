Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr continue on second day

The second day of Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor as the festivities continue on the 2nd day on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

People are visiting their relatives and recreational places across the country today to enjoy Eid celebrations with their loved ones.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, citizens are visiting their relatives, parks and other picnic places to enjoy pleasant weather.

Spots like Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Ayub National Park and other small parks are sites of attraction for visitors.

People from the twin cities and other parts of the country are also embarking upon a trip to Murree.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country.

Yesterday, Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, have extended their heartfelt greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.

In their separate messages, they emphasized that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Eidul Fitr teaches the importance of unity and solidarity, encouraging everyone to foster unity, support one another, and contribute to steering Pakistan toward progress and prosperity.

He also prayed for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pleading Allah Almighty to grant them freedom and bless them with the joy of Eid soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan currently faces threats from both internal and external enemies.

He stressed need to avoid all forms of extremism, hatred, and sectarianism. To ensure the nation’s integrity and stability, he called for unity and vigilance to prevent any conspiracy from succeeding.

Shehbaz Sharif said government is making every effort to achieve economic recovery, maintain peace and order, and ensure social stability.

Prime Minister commended the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extended solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs.