President and PM extend Eidul Fitr greetings to nation

President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the nation, underscoring the values of unity and compassion in the face of challenges. ARY News reported on Sunday.

Both leaders emphasized the significance of Eid as a day of joy, gratitude, and brotherhood, urging Pakistanis to uphold the virtues of piety, patience, and sacrifice cultivated during Ramadan.

While extending Eidul Fitr greetings, President Asif Zardari, in his Eid message, emphasised the importance of charity, social responsibility, unity and compassion.

He urged the nation to remember those facing financial difficulties and to generously pay Zakat, Sadaqat, and Fitrana, ensuring that no one is deprived of Eid celebrations.

The President stressed the need for unity and solidarity, calling on Pakistanis to support each other and contribute to national progress and prosperity. He also extended prayers for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, hoping for their freedom and peace.

Likewise, in his Eidul Fitr greetings to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the threats posed by internal and external enemies, calling for national unity to combat extremism, sectarianism, and hatred.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic revival, peace, and social stability while acknowledging the sacrifices of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs, including those of the Jaffar Express tragedy, and extended support to the oppressed people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both leaders prayed for Pakistan’s peace, progress, and prosperity, urging the nation to embrace the true spirit of Eid by fostering brotherhood, unity and compassion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in telephonic conversations with various world leaders to extend his warm Eidul Fitr greetings.

Notably, he spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, conveying heartfelt Eid wishes to him, his family, and the people of Azerbaijan.

During the call, the Prime Minister expressed his hopes for peace, prosperity, and continued success for Azerbaijan.