Eid ul Fitr 2025: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene a meeting on Sunday, 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH, at 6:00 PM to sight the moon of Shawwal.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will be held on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Simultaneously, zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, Sunday as the Shawwal moon was sighted in both countries.

The Saudi royal court announced that the first day of Shawwal would fall on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Saudi authorities declare that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2025 marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1446 and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Large congregations will be held at Masjid al-Haram and Masjid e Nabavi in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina to offer Eid prayers.

According to reports, more than a million people will attend the Eid prayers at the two holiest places of Islam.