Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Shawwal moon formed in Pakistan, SUPARCO confirms

KARACHI: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) released its forecast regarding the sighting of the Shawwal 1446 moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon of Shawwal was formed today, March 29 at 3:58 PM (Pakistan time).

By sunset on March 30, the moon’s age will be approximately 27 hours, making it visible in Pakistan.

Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, said that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. The time difference between sunset and moonset, essential for visibility, will also exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

With favorable conditions, the council anticipates no difficulties in confirming the crescent sighting, paving the way for Eid celebrations on March 31.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted about the Eid date, saying that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on March 30. According to the lunar calendar Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.

However, in Pakistan, the official announcement of Eid days in Pakistan is made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid is a joyous occasion which is celebrated with communal prayers, festive meals, and the giving of alms.

It’s a time for Muslims to come together with their families and communities, expressing gratitude, unity, and generosity.

Earlier, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) announced Fitra amount for the year 2025 which has to be paid before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to details, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi announced the guidelines for Fitra (charity) and Fidya-e-Sawm (a compensation for missing or invalidating a fast during Ramadan).

CII Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi said in a statement that each individual should pay at least Rs220 in Fitra this year.

The prices for Fitra are Rs1,650 for dates, Rs450 for barley, and Rs220 for wheat. The price for dried figs (Munakka) is Rs5,000, whereas the price for raisins (Kishmish) is Rs2,500.

According to the CII chairman, wealthy individuals should contribute fitrana and fidya in line with their financial capabilities.