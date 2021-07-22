Eidul Adha: Karachi smells foul with unattended animal remains

KARACHI: The citizens continued to suffer from the foul smell emerging from animal remains during on the second day of Eidul Adha as municipal authorities have failed to lift the remains, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The animal remains could be witnessed in Karachi’s district central, Korangi and west. The people are finding it hard due to stinky smell.

The city already facing an acute problem of heaps of garbage and drainage issues, now also suffering from animal remains at roads leaving scarce space for citizens to pass through.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has hired vehicles on the rent for the disposal of the animals remains.

Eid festivities continue for second day as the nation celebrates Eidul Adha, the Fest of the Sacrifice or great sacrifice, with great religious zeal and fervor while trying to adhere to coronavirus restrictions for the second year in a row amid threats of fresh Covid-19 cases.

Eidul Adha is one of the most significant festival in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in order to submit to the will of Allah Almighty.