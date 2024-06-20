Eidul Adha: Punjab CM announces cash prize for outstanding cleanliness measures

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has announced cash prize equal to one month’s salary for the staff which participated in three-day Operation Cleanup on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

Praising the efforts of her team, she said that officers and staff of all municipal departments, solid waste management companies have written a new history of public service, especially in the ongoing intense heat.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated her team and added that the dream of ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ [Clean Punjab] is becoming reality now.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team for excellent cleanliness and public service during the three days of Eidul Adha.

Read more: Eidul Adha: Sacrifice of animals, festivities continue on second day

In his appreciation message, the Prime Minister said Well Done Punjab, Well Done Maryam Nawaz.

The Prime Minister said the hard work of the team in the scorching heat is commendable.

He expressed hope that this standard of public service will not only be maintained but will also improve.