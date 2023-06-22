Eidul Azha: Pakistan Railways to run three special trains

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced to run three special trains on Eidul Azha and the first train will depart for Peshawar from Quetta at 10 am on June 26, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The second special train will be run from Karachi to Lahore en route Multan on July 26 at 8:30 pm. The third train will depart from Lahore to Karachi en route Multan on June 27 at 11:00 am.

The railway officials said that advance booking for the special trains has been commenced ahead of Eidul Azha holidays. The Eid special trains will have AC and economy-class bogies.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to reduce fares by 10 per cent for domestic flights during the Eidul Adha holidays.

The discount is being offered on all classes of domestic flights.

“To celebrate Eidul Adha 2023, PIA offers a special 10% flat discount on travel on the domestic sector during the Eid Days i.e., June 30 to July 1,” the national carrier announced.

The Eid package was announced after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the airliner.

The federal government announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2023.

According to a statement issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Adha holidays will be observed from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.