Zilhaj moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 21

KARACHI: The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Saturday evening.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the body has not sighted the moon and the month of Zilhaj will begin from July 12 (Monday), while Eidul Azha will be celebrated on July 21.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met at Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers today (Saturday) to witness the crescent of Zilhaj month. Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon-sighting body, presided over the meeting.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence in respect of the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted that there was no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday), weather department had said in a statement.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zil-Haj.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.