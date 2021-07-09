Saturday, July 10, 2021
Web Desk

Zilhaj moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha on July 20

RIYADH: The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has confirmed Friday it could not sight the Zilhaj moon and thus the first of the last Islamic-year month will be July 11, ARY News learned.

The first day of Zilhaj will be on July 11 (Sunday) according to the official committee of the kingdom. Similarly, the Arafa day of Hajj will be on July 19 followed by Eid al-Adha the next day.

Separately from Pakistan, as the Eid al-Adha approaches and is expected to fall on either July 20th or 21st, the central Ruet e Hilal committee is all set to meet on July 10 (i.e. 29th of Ziquad) for Zilhaj moon-sighting.

The committee comprising officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affairs ministry will meet on Saturday with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as its chair.

On the same day, the sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will take place in their respective regions.

