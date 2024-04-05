Eidul Fitr holidays announced for schools

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has announced Eidul Fitr holidays, starting from April 10, ARY News reported.

According to the President of the Association, Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain schools and colleges will observe holidays for Eidul Fitr from April 10 to 14, 2024.

Dr. Malik Abrar Hussain further advised parents and students to take note that private schools and colleges will resume regular classes from Monday, 15th April 2024, after the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a statement released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, providing a four-day long break for citizens to celebrate the holy festival.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.