Eidul Fitr 2024: Pakistanis likely to enjoy six holidays this year

Pakistani citizens are expected to enjoy six holidays during Eidul Fitr, which is likely to fall on April 10, sources within the metrological department said.

In 2019, the then federal minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary introduced the Lunar calendar to address the issues related to the moon sighting.

As per the calendar, the Holy month of Ramazan will be completed in 29 days, and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on April 10. According to PMD, the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on the evening of Ramazan 29 (April 9).

Usually, Eid holidays commence a day before the expected date due to preparations for the festivities.

If the government announces a four-day holiday starting on April 9 (Tuesday) till April 12 (Friday) then there will a six holidays as Saturday and Sunday are being observed as public holidays in government and private offices.

However, the final announcement will be made by the government after discussions with PMD and other concerned departments.