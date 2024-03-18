Eidul Fitr 2024 to be celebrated in Pakistan on THIS date

Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to be celebrated on April 11 in Pakistan, according to a prediction made by the MET office.

For Muslims, Eidul Fitr is a deeply spiritual, cultural, and religious day that represents community togetherness and thankfulness. Muslims congregate for special prayers on the day of Eidul Fitr, known as Salat-Al-Eid, which are held in mosques, open spaces, or sizable communal locations.

As per details, Pakistanis will have 30 fasts during the Holy month of Ramazan this year as the Shawwal month will likely be sighted on April 10 (Wednesday).

The experts said the Eidul Fitr will likely fall on April 11 in Pakistan.

Separately, the people of the United Arab Emirates are likely to observe the first day of Eidul Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

According to Gulf News, the Emirates Astronomy Society’s chairman of the board of directors, Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on April 9.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the Muslims in the region will therefore would observe a 30-day holy month of Ramadan.