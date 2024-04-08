Eidul Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Tuesday for sighting of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram crescent.

The chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

Members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will also participate in the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

Emphasizing the importance of public involvement, Maulana Azad has encouraged citizens to actively engage in moon sighting efforts for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram.

Read more: PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that the PMD predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset, the weather department said.

PMD said that if the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal government announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.