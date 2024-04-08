Sindh announces Eidul Fitr holidays

35.9 C
Sanjay Sadhwani

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced holidays on account of Eidul Fitr 2024, ARY News reported. 

As per a notification released by the Sindh government, there would be a four-day Eidul Fitr holiday in the province.

The holidays will be from April 10 (Wednesday) to April 13 (Saturday).

On Wednesday, the federal government announced a five-day holiday for the occasion of Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a statement released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays have been scheduled from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13, providing a four-day long break for citizens to celebrate the holy festival.

Eidul Fitr is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, celebrated at the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.

