Eidul Fitr moon sighting: Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chairs RHC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is chairing the meeting of the moon sighting committee for Shawwal 1443 AH in Islamabad and its regional offices, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The meetings of the zonal and district RHCs are also being held at their respective headquarters.

After collecting the evidence of the Shawwal crescent, the central RHC committee will formally announce the final decision.

The officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO are attending the meeting.

Punjab committee’s announcement

Zonal Committee’s Mufti Ramzan Sialvi announced that no evidence of the Shawwal crescent was found in Punjab province, whereas, the central RHC meeting is underway in the federal capital.

Mufti Sialvi said that Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will make the final announcement regarding the moon sighting.

Karachi committee’s announcement

The zonal committee of Karachi announced that they did not receive any evidence of the Shawwal moon sighting in Karachi, whereas, the central RHC chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision.

PMD prediction

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier predicted that there are no chances of the Shawwal moon being sighted this evening and therefore, Eidul Fitr most probably fall on Tuesday (May 03

Neighbouring Afghanistan had announced to celebrate Eid on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening and the Eidul Fitr in the country will be celebrated on Monday (tomorrow).

