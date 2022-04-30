Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on Monday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday, May 2, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the kingdom on Saturday.

Eidul Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Meanwhile, the UAE moon sighting committee is also set to make their official announcement.

Eidul Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month. Every year, Eidul Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on the occurrence of the crescent moon because lunar months are shorter than the solar months, hence it varies from country to country by about a day.

The crescent moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the world assumes when to celebrate the festival.

Pakistan usually celebrates Eid on the second day of the crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

