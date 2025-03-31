Six killed, nine injured over enmity across Pakistan on Eid

Firing incidents following Eidul Fitr prayers resulted in the deaths of six people, including a woman, while nine others sustained injuries in different parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

In Swabi’s Gadoon Amazai, two people were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire between rival groups after Eidul Fitr prayers.

According to police, the incident was linked to an old enmity, and a passerby was also injured.

In Bannu’s Mandan police jurisdiction, a confrontation between two parties led to the deaths of a child and another person, while one individual sustained injuries.

In Abbottabad’s Mirpur area, two people were wounded in a shooting incident inside a mosque following Eid prayers. Police attributed the incident to personal enmity and are conducting further investigations.

In Karak’s Rahmatabad area, a man was shot dead under unclear circumstances, and a case has been registered. In Lower South Waziristan’s Gangi Khel stop, police constable Shah Hussain was injured in a firing incident and shifted to the hospital.

In Umerkot’s Khosa Mohalla, a man shot and killed his former wife before fleeing. According to police, the suspect took the action after his ex-wife remarried following their divorce.

In Karachi’s Super Highway Fakira Goth, a man was killed and another injured in a suspected robbery resistance case.

The injured was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. In Malir City’s Ghazi Town, a young man was also wounded in a similar incident.

Authorities have launched investigations into these incidents as law enforcement agencies work to ensure public safety during Eidul Fitr celebrations.