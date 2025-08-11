Eight killed in Gilgit landslide during flood repair work

Eight local volunteers were killed in a massive landslide while repairing the flood-damaged Danyor Nullah in Gilgit, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting rescue officials.

Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where emergency services have been placed on high alert.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, are still searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

According to eyewitness accounts, the landslide struck suddenly as the volunteers were working to restore the damaged water channel.

Tonnes of earth and rocks buried multiple individuals, with police confirming that four people were pulled out alive but in critical condition.

Earlier, the NHA team cleared the road at KM 161 in Jalkhad, previously blocked by a landslide, and restored traffic flow.

On the same day, the team temporarily reconstructed the Looshi Bridge, which had been washed away due to heavy rains and landslides, and reopened it to traffic, ensuring continued movement on the route.

The road at Tatta Pani earlier affected by a landslide was cleared again. This section had previously been reopened by NHA teams two days prior but was blocked once more by another landslide.