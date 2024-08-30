Landslide kills 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy rain continues

At least 12 people including children and women lost their lives in a devastating landslide near Patrak in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, landslide occurred near Patrak in Upper Dir which resulting in the collapse of a residential house of a person named Muhammad Ali. The disaster claimed the lives of 12 individuals, including six children, three women, and three men.

Rescue teams and authorities rushed to the scene to retrieve the bodies from the debris. The victims were trapped under the rubble, and the rescue operation was carried out with great difficulty.

The incident has left the local community in shock, and authorities are investigating the cause of the landslide.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall in the area, which caused the soil to erode and result in a tragic incident. The authorities are working to provide support to the affected families and are taking measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Fresh wave of the monsoon is lashing cities across Pakistan.

Read more: NDMA warns of heavy rainfall in coastal areas of Sindh

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of more rains in the coastal regions of Sindh over the next 24 hours.

The NDMA advised the Fishermen to avoid venturing into the open sea for the next 48 hours due to the severe weather conditions.

Rainfall is anticipated in several areas, including Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, and Hyderabad.

The forecast also predicts rain in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ullah Yar, Matiari, Umarkot, as well as Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Shahid Benazirabad.