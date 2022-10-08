Eight sleeping men stabbed to death in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as eight people were stabbed to death while sleeping in the farms in Hachar village of Sheikhupura, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police have arrested a suspect for killing eight people with an axe in Hachar village of Sheikhupura. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the killing.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar said the culprit attacked the men sleeping at different spots in the farms. “The suspect seems to be a mentally unstable person,” he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

DPO Faisal Mukhtar further said that the police have acquired the CCTV footage of the areas. Meanwhile, two of the victims were identified as Dilawar and Asad.

