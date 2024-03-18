Eight terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have killed a high value target identified as terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan among the eight other terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 17 and 18th in North Waziristan District, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including Terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were killed during the operation.

The terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on Security Forces’ Post in Mir Ali on March 16 and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

On 16 March, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the details, the troops foiled the initial attempt of the attack, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the Shahadat of five soldiers.