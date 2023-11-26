Eight terrorists gunned down in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan District, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the area on reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Last week, a wanted terrorist ring leader, Ibrahim alias Musa was killed among four other terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which the four terrorists were sent to hell, including a High-Value Target (HVT), Terrorist ring leader Ibrahim alias Musa, who was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.