Elden Ring film adaptation gets notable filmmaker as director

Notable Hollywood filmmaker Alex Garland is set to direct the film adaptation of the hit video game Elden Ring.

The filmmaker will helm the live-action film produced by A24 and Bandai Namco.

Alex Garland most recently served as writer and director on ‘Warfare’ and will also write the upcoming feature, besides directing it.

The live-action film adaptation of the popular game will be based on a mythological story written by author George R. R. Martin, best known for ‘Game of Thrones’ and its spinoff series.

Directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.

The story unfolds in a legendary land called the Lands Between, where the shattering of the powerful Elden Ring has thrown the realm into conflict and disorder. Players take on the role of a hero destined to restore the Elden Ring and bring order to the chaos.

The game proved to be a hit upon its release in 2022 and won several accolades at the 2022 Game Awards.

The title won the game of the year award, best game direction and best role-playing game.

Following the success of the original title, the makers developed a spinoff, Elden Ring Nightreign, which is set for release on May 30.

In the upcoming release, players join forces to tackle a range of formidable challenges.

The developer has also announced its plans to release Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, a comprehensive version of the game, on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

The edition will include the 2024 DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, along with four additional armour sets and a new feature for customising character appearances.