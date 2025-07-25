THIS actress may play Queen Marika in the upcoming Elden Ring movie

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated fantasy film adaptation of the acclaimed video game, may have found its first female star in rising actress Cailee Spaeny.

Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in discussions to join the cast of the upcoming Elden Ring movie, which is being developed by A24 and co-produced by Bandai Namco.

If confirmed, this would mark an exciting new chapter for the project, which already has top talent attached both in front of and behind the camera.

Elden Ring, directed by Alex Garland, continues to generate buzz as it brings the beloved FromSoftware title to the big screen.

Garland, a long-time fan of the game, is assembling a prestigious cast, with Cailee Spaeny potentially joining actors Kit Connor and Ben Whishaw, who are also reportedly linked to the film.

This move signals that the Elden Ring movie is a major priority for its producers, with casting efforts focused on attracting acclaimed performers.

This project may also serve as a reunion for Cailee Spaeny and director Alex Garland, who have worked together previously on both the 2024 film Civil War and the FX miniseries Devs.

Spaeny’s career has been on a sharp upward rise, including a Golden Globe nomination, a Best Actress win at the Venice Film Festival for Priscilla, and a leading role in Alien: Romulus.

Her potential involvement in Elden Ring would further cement her status as one of the most in-demand young actresses in the industry.

The Elden Ring movie is currently being developed under tight secrecy, with no official plot details confirmed. However, if Cailee Spaeny joins the cast, speculation is already growing about which character she might portray.

Possibilities include Queen Marika the Eternal, a central figure in the game’s lore, as well as other prominent roles such as Melina, Ranni the Witch, or the fearsome Malenia.

Given the depth of Elden Ring’s world, she could also be cast as a completely original character created for the film.