Elden Ring Nightreign launch trailer unveiled

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware Studios have released the launch trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, a co-operative game.

The footage revealed part of the gameplay and cinematics, showing the characters fighting monsters to survive three nights and then defeat the final boss.

The multiplayer game will allow gamers to play as Wylder, Revenant, Recluse, Raider, Ironeye, Guardian, Executor and Duchess, each coming with an individual set of skills and equipment, backstory and storyline.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be made available on May 30 for users of PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a game designed for one to three players. Set in an alternate version of The Lands Between, it takes place in a small, distinct area where the locations differ slightly from those in the original Elden Ring.

The game blends genres, including souls-like, roguelike, and elements of battle royale.

Before each match, players select one of eight unique characters and explore the world, hunting for enemies and valuable gear. The gameplay is divided into two phases: during the day, players battle weaker foes and collect runes to enhance their heroes, while at night, they face off against powerful bosses.

The original Elden Ring, directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.

The game proved to be a hit upon its release in 2022 and won several accolades at the 2022 Game Awards.

The title won the game of the year award, best game direction and best role-playing game.

It is worth noting here that FromSoftware Studios has announced its plans to release Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, a comprehensive version of the game, on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.