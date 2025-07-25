Elden Ring Nightreign to receive most-requested update

Developer FromSoftware confirmed on Friday plans for a most-requested update for Elden Ring Nightreign later this month.

Launched as a multiplayer-only game on May 30, Elden Ring Nightreign was made available for users of PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Despite several fans complaining about the lack of other modes, the game proved to be a major success, topping the charts in the US for a second month.

According to FromSoftware, Elden Ring Nightreign sold over five million copies within less than two months of its release.

The developer has now confirmed plans for ‘Duo Expeditions’, aka a two-player mode, in an update.

In a new trailer, FromSoftware announced that the new update will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The 1.02 update will also improve the quality of the user interface and include more filtering options for Relics.

Read more: Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition nearing Nintendo Switch 2 release?

Set in an alternate version of The Lands Between, Elden Ring Nightreign takes place in a small, distinct area where the locations differ slightly from those in the original Elden Ring.

The game blends genres, including souls-like, roguelike, and elements of battle royale.

Before each match, players select one of eight unique characters and explore the world, hunting for enemies and valuable gear. The gameplay is divided into two phases: during the day, players battle weaker foes and collect runes to enhance their heroes, while at night, they face off against powerful bosses.

The original Elden Ring, directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.