Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition nearing Nintendo Switch 2 release?

Nintendo Switch 2 players could get to play Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition soon, as the ESRB has officially rated the game for the new gaming console.

Released in 2022, the game remains one of the most popular games in recent times, with FromSoftware continuously releasing post-launch content updates, new features and bug fixes.

In April this year, the developer hinted at the release of an updated version of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, featuring both the base game and Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Fans of the popular game have now received a welcoming update as the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has rated it for the latest handheld gaming console.

The ESRB’s rating suggests that the game is getting close to release on Nintendo Switch 2.

While there have been no official announcements from FromSoftware or Nintendo on the release date of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on the Switch 2 gaming console, fans are anticipating that the announcement might be made at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase on July 2.

The development comes a month after the developer released Elden Ring Nightreign on Steam.

The game, however, failed to live up to the expectations as gamers expressed their disappointment over the game’s lack of voice chat and pacing.

The original Elden Ring, directed by FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, is a dark fantasy role-playing game set in an expansive, immersive world filled with dragons, mythical beasts, towering castles, and treacherous dungeons.

The game proved to be a hit upon its release in 2022 and won several accolades at the 2022 Game Awards.