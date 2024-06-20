Elderly siblings die of food poisoning in Lahore

LAHORE: Two elderly siblings aged 70 and 75 died of food poisoning inside a house in Lahore, ARY News reported citing police.

According to police, the initial post-mortem report suggested that the siblings found dead in their house in Ghalib Market succumbed to food poisoning.

The police said that the bodily organs of the deceased siblings have been sent for forensic examination to conduct further investigation.

Earlier, 70-year-old Hamid and his 75-year-old sister, Saima, were found dead in their house in Ghalib Market Canal Park, Gulberg Market. The elderly man was found dead in a courtyard while his sister’s dead body was recovered from a room.

Meanwhile, the police also registered a case against unknown individuals based on the statement of the deceased siblings’ brother, Babar.

The police said that further investigations are underway.

Earlier on a heart-wrenching incident, four minor girl and their mother died after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab.

The police confirmed the casualties and said that the deceased were identified as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan and their 34-year-old mother Muskan.

The incident took place in Tandlianwala located 40 kilometre from Faisalabad and 45 km from Okara

The police said that dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

In a similar incident on April 5, at least four members of a family died after consuming poisonous tea in Toba Tek Singh.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Toba Tek Singh where three members of a family including six-year-old Ali, seven-year-old Iqra, and 22-year-old Sania died after drinking poisonous tea.