Poisonous tea four of family in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: At least four member of a family died after consuming Poisonous’ tea in Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Toba Tek Singh where three members of family including six-years-old Ali, seven-years-old Iqra and 22-years-old Sania died after drinking poisonous tea.

The hospital administration said that the injured mother and minor sisters were shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition where 18-years-old Madiha also succumbed to injuries.

Furthermore, police has apprehended Asghar, the father of the deceased children who claimed that he was at work when came to know about the horrific incident.

Last month, at least two minors were killed and four others in critical condition after eating poisonous apples in Havelian.

The fateful incident occurred in Chamnaka village falling under the Havelian police station jurisdiction, police said.

The affected included two minors Afnan, 5, and Hina, 7, who along with other four children consumed the apples that were poisoned to kill wild animals, as per police.

The children were rushed to Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex soon after their condition deteriorated from the poison in the apples.

A first information report was registered regarding the incident as police began an investigation for further information.

Last year, two children died and three others were in critical condition after drinking a poisoned milkshake in Sahiwal.

As per details, a man’s five children were rushed to the Teaching Hospital after drinking a milkshake made by their father.

However, two of them a seven-month-old Anas and three-year-old Haram could not survive and were declared dead.