Three die after consuming ‘poisonous’ food in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: Three people died, and two fell unconscious after consuming some ‘poisonous’ food in Sadiqabad, Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, three people died and two others were rushed to hospital after consuming toxic food in Christain Colony, Sadiqabad.

The police said autopsy of the bodies is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the deaths, while samples of the food have been collected from the house.

Last year on December 9, a woman and her daughter died after consuming poisonous food in Lahore.

According to the details, Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Shera Kot, had purchased “Dahi Bhallay” from a shop for his family. After consuming the “Dahi Bhallay”, the condition of three out of the eight-member family turned to worsen.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the woman and her daughter dead on arrival. Hospital sources had said that her 12-year-old son was in critical condition and remained unconscious.

