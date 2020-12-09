Woman, daughter die after consuming poisonous food in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter died after consuming poisonous food in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Shera Kot, purchased “Dahi Bhallay” from a shop for his family. After consuming the “Dahi Bhallay”, the condition of three out of the eight-member family turned worsen.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the woman and her daughter dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that her 12-year-old son was in critical condition and remained unconscious.

Taking action on the report of the citizen, the police have arrested the shopkeeper and launched investigations into the incident. Meanwhile, food authorities collected samples of the food being sold at the shop to determine the cause of the deaths.

Earlier on June 16, a fast-food chain in the vicinity of I I Chundrigarh road had been sealed by Sindh Food and Health authorities after three children who ate from the outlet died.

Three children of a family belonging to Kharadar area of the metropolis had acquired takeout from the International fast-food chain while out and about in the city.

