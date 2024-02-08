Election 2024: 90-year-old woman casts her vote in NA-237 Karachi

KARACHI: A 90-year-old woman cast her vote in NA-237 Karachi after the Polling began at 8 am today as more than 128 million voters are exercising their constitutional right in election 2024, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, the 90-year-old Mai Maka urged people to exercise their constitutional rights and cast their vote.

Read More: Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

Another handicapped man from Peshawar arrived at the polling station in a wheelchair to cast his vote, whereas old women from Sialkot and Toba Thek Singh also cast their votes.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also cast his vote in Model Town Lahore as polling continues for election 2024.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari cast her vote at a polling station of NA-207 Nawabshah, the hometown of Zardaris.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari contesting for the NA-207 from his native district of Nawabshah.

PML-N leader and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb used her right to vote in NA-51 Murree.