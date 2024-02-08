Two children killed in blast near polling station in Panjgur

PANJGUR: At least two children killed in another blast occurred near a polling station Washbood Panjgur as voting continues in election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the polling has been stopped at the Government High School Malik Abad polling station after the blast.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that security personnel have been summoned to the spot of the incident.

Earlier today, at least five cops martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle. The dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.