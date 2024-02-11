25.9 C
Election 2024: Commissioner Karachi seeks absent employees data

KARACHI: Following the conclusion of the general election 2024, the commissioner of Karachi sought the government employees’ data who ‘skipped’ their assigned election duty on February 08, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The commissioner of Karachi penned down a letter to the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Deputy Returning Officers (DROs) of all seven districts, seeking complete details of the officials absent from their assigned election duties in the metropolis.

In the letter, the Karachi commissioner stated that the action will be taken under the disciplinary act against the absent government employees during the general election of 2024.

Earlier this month, Karachi commissioner has canceled employees’ vacation ahead of elections 2024, scheduled to take place on February 8 (Thursday).

Karachi commissioner in his statement said a large number of division’s employees are on ‘unnecessary’ leaves.

The leaves have been suspended, and the employees should report to their concerned returning officers (ROs) for discharging election duties.

The commissioner has directed authorities to submit reports about absent employees with the help of ROs and DROs. “The report will be moved to the chief secretary for disciplinary action against the absent govt employees.”

