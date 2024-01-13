Election 2024: ECP allots election symbol to ANP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted an election symbol to Awami National Party (ANP) – a political party contesting in the upcoming general election 2024 in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the ECP allotted an election symbol, lantern, to ANP for contesting in the general election scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an extension for the inter-party election for ANP, extending it until May 10, after imposing a fine of Rs 20,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP issued a notice to the president of ANP, Asfandyar Wali Khan while penalizing 13 other parties and delisting them for not holding inter-party elections.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan before the general election of 2024.

As per details, the election commission also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol lion and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given an “arrow” as its election symbol.

The ECP allotted election symbols to PTI Nazriati, PTI-P, MLJ, PPP, IPP, JUI, JI, BNP, PAP, TLP, and others.