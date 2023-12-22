Election 2024: ECP asked to address PTI’s complaints for level playing field

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) complaints regarding a level playing field in the general election 2024.

The case was fixed for hearing earlier today (Friday) after during the hearing of the cipher case against former prime minister, PTI lawyer raised the issue before a three-judge bench headed by interim Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The court later formed a three-judge bench to hear the case immediately. The bench was headed by Justice Masood and comprised Justices Athar Minallah and Mansoor Ali Shah. SC in its verdict ordered PTI leaders to meet the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan at 3pm today and directed the electoral body to redress the complaints for level playing field in the election. During the hearing, ECP lawyer and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan assured SC of their cooperation in addressing the issue.