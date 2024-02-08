Nawaz Sharif casts his vote in Model Town Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cast his vote in Model Town Lahore as polling continues for election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former PM reached the polling station in NA-128 along with his daughter and PML-N senior organizer Maryam Nawaz and IPP candidate Aun Chaudhry.

After casting vote, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif urged the people to vote against the abusive and intolerant politics.

In response to a question regarding coalition government, the former PM said that “don’t even mention the word coalition government”.

Prior to this, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote at a polling station in Lahore’s NA-128.

Talking to media after casting his vote, Sharif called security measures as satisfactory adding that the fate of Pakistan has been in the hand of the people. “If given chance, we will join hands and build Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari cast her vote at a polling station of NA-207 Nawabshah, the hometown of Zardaris.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari contesting for the NA-207 from his native district of Nawabshah.

PML-N leader and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb used her right to vote in NA-51 Murree.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi reached Dora Model School polling station before 8:00am and exercised his right to vote as first voter of the polling station.

He urged citizens to cast their votes for a better future of their generations.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehmen cast his vote at NA-44 constituency in Dera Ismail Khan.

MQM-Pakistan’s central leader Dr Farooq Sattar cast his vote at a polling station in Karachi’s Pir Illahi Bakhsh (PIB) Colony.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.