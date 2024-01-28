Nawaz Sharif promises to contain inflation, unemployment

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday promised to contain inflation and unemployment after coming into power.

Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Sialkot for supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The former prime minister said after coming into power PML-N government will give laptops to youth because it is important to uplift the young generation to put Pakistan back on the prosperity track.

Khawaja Asif was my classmate and ties with Khawaja family of Sialkot are over 5 decades old, Nawaz Sharif said.

The PML-N supremo blasted the PTI government for plunging the country into an inflation, and unemployment ditch after his ouster.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) launched its much-awaited election manifesto.

The manifesto was unveiled by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a party event in Lahore, he said that the PML-N’s manifesto would be “fully implemented” if voted to power. Nawaz said he hoped the people would read the manifesto.

Speaking at the launch event, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who is the party’s Manifesto Committee Chairman, said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to do when it comes to power.